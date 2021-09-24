Jason Derulo and girlfriend split!

American singer, Jason Derulo and his girlfriend Jena Frumes have split.

The entertainer made the revelation in a tweet on Thursday afternoon. The break-up comes just four month after the birth of their baby boy, Jason King Derulo in May.

Derulo shared that while Frumes is “an amazing mother”, the two have decided to “part ways” as they feel they would be better apart.

Jason Derulo and girlfriend are expecting first child

He told his followers, “Jena and I have decided to part ways. She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.” He has asked that the public respect their privacy at this time.

Derulo and Frumes first went public with their relationship back in March 2020.

The couple’s split comes as a shock to many fans especially since only a few weeks ago, the pair was posting photos together on Holiday in Italy.