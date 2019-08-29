Jason Derulo samples ‘Murder She Wrote’

Murder She Wrote by Chaka Demus and Pliers has been sampled again. This time by popular singer

Jason Derulo in his recently released track, Too Hot.

In the steamy dancehall-infused track, Jason invites women to the dancefloor with his sexy lyrics. “So we can get changed in the backseat/ ‘Cause it’s summertime and you know/ It’s too hot for clothes/ Too hot for clothes,” he sings in the chorus.

The song, which was released on August 26, comes one month after he dropped Mamacita, a collab with featuring Farruko. Mamacita debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales in July.

Released only days ago, Jason’s Too Hot is just one of several songs that have borrowed from the Sly and Robbie-produced Murder She Wrote, which is included on Chaka Demus and Pliers’ 1993 album, Tease. The song has been sampled in Pitbull’s El Taxi, French Montana’s Freak and Post To Be by Omarion, Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko.