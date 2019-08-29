Jason Derulo samples ‘Murder She Wrote’Thursday, August 29, 2019
|
Murder She Wrote by Chaka Demus and Pliers has been sampled again. This time by popular singer
Jason Derulo in his recently released track, Too Hot.
In the steamy dancehall-infused track, Jason invites women to the dancefloor with his sexy lyrics. “So we can get changed in the backseat/ ‘Cause it’s summertime and you know/ It’s too hot for clothes/ Too hot for clothes,” he sings in the chorus.
The song, which was released on August 26, comes one month after he dropped Mamacita, a collab with featuring Farruko. Mamacita debuted at No. 1 on the Latin Digital Song Sales in July.
Released only days ago, Jason’s Too Hot is just one of several songs that have borrowed from the Sly and Robbie-produced Murder She Wrote, which is included on Chaka Demus and Pliers’ 1993 album, Tease. The song has been sampled in Pitbull’s El Taxi, French Montana’s Freak and Post To Be by Omarion, Chris Brown and Jhené Aiko.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy