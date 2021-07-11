JaTube rewards enterprising Jamaicans

JaTube, the interactive, online competition, has seen its deadline extended until midnight, July 19. The competition created by Enterprise Car Rental to celebrate the company’s fifth anniversary in Jamaica had originally been scheduled to come to a close on June 21 after being launched on June 4.

The extension now gives potential entrants to through their creative hands into the ring to vie for a host for a grand-prize of a weekend getaway for two at Sandals Resorts and $100,000 to go along with it. Second and third-place winners will receive a 49-inch Full HD Samsung Smart TV and $30,000 in cash in their respective hands.

The photo-based contest entry is free and entrants can make multiple submissions.

Entries will be reviewed and shortlisted by a panel of judges from the ATL Automotive and Enterprise team at which point the top fourteen finalists advance to the final round of the competition. Each person will be assigned a parish and a day’s rental courtesy Enterprise Jamaica to head out in that parish to capture pictures that highlight its best attributes.

“We’re really eager to view the different interpretations of the island’s beauty, but particularly excited to see the creativity and if there are any surprises in the mix. We think we’ll receive great imagery of our various beaches, waterfalls, mountains and even the bustle of the city,” said Christina Taylor, Group Marketing Manager — ATL Automotive.

For the final round, the voting will be public via the Enterprise Jamaica Instagram page. The photo with the most cumulative likes will be crowned the winner.

Taylor and Enterprise Jamaica hopes the JaTube competition will show off Jamaica’s spectacular visual diversity for those planning a vacation, especially now that the domestic tourism has been on the rise due to the travel restriction in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.