Javicia Leslie cast as TV’s first black Batwoman

The CW has cast Javicia Leslie to play the role of

With the news, Leslie becomes the first ever black woman to play the role on television.

She takes over from Ruby Rose, who played Kate Kane, who departed the series in May after the first season of the superhero drama.

Leslie will portray character Ryan Wilder, who will become the series’ Batwoman. Previously, she starred in the CBS show God Friended Me.

“I am extremely proud to be the first black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honoured to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said.

The second season of the crime-fighting show will air in 2021.