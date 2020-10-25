Jay-Z enters ganja business with ‘Monogram’

Rapper Jay-Z recently launched his cannabis line

called

Monogram’s website and Instagram page were rolled out on Friday, providing potential customers with a whiff of the company’s products which includes handcrafted joints.

“Monogram marks a new chapter in cannabis defined by dignity, care, and consistency. It is a collective effort to bring you the best, and a humble pursuit to discover what the best truly means,” reads the company’s website which also features a track Monogram: Sounds from the grow room, from the artiste

While products are not immediately available for purchase, content on the website suggests that the 50-yearold rapper’s latest venture may be an online store as it reads, “a best in class e-commerce platform dedicated exclusively to its singular product line.”

Monogram is a partnership between the rapper and California cannabis company Caliva, for which he was named chief brand strategist in June, 2019.