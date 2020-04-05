Jay-Z, Meek Mill send 95k masks to prisons amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Jay-Z, Meek Mill send 95k masks to prisons amidst COVID-19 pandemicSunday, April 05, 2020
|
US musicians Jay-Z and Meek Mill have sent 100,000 masks to prisoners amidst the coronavirus pandemic, under their REFORM Alliance organisation.
The rapping duo head the REFORM Alliance, an organisation set up to reform the criminal justice system by changing laws and policies. They donated 40,000 masks to Tennessee, 50,000 to Rikers Island and 5,000 to Parchman.
They shared on Twitter: “WE JUST DONATED 100k MASKS TO PEOPLE BEHIND BARS … that includes 50k to #Rikers, 40k to @TNTDOC1 and 5k to #ParchmanPrison … THANK YOU to our friend @ShakaSenghor for leading this charge. We need to protect vulnerable people behind bars & GET THEM OUT! (sic)”
Whilst REFORM Alliance’s chief advocacy officer Jessica Jackson added to CBS News: “It’s a very vulnerable population. We’re really worried about the number of people coming in and out of the facility, and the fact that the people living there might be sitting ducks during this pandemic.”
The organisation is also calling for people to contact their local governors to try and support those in prison.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy