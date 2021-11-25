Jay-Z now the most Grammy-nominated artiste of all time

Internationally renowned rapper, Jay-z added three more Grammy nominations to his repoitre this year, making him the most Grammy-nominated male artiste and the sole individual with the most nominations of all time.

This year, Jy-Z was JAY-Z was nominated in the album of the year category for his work on Kanye West’s Donda, and received two nominations for best rap song for his features on DMX’s “Bath Salts” and West’s “Jail.” According to the Grammys official website, Jay-Z now has a total of 83 Grammy nominations.

Paul McCartney follows Jay-Z as the second-most-nominated artist of all time, adding two more this year to bring his career total to 81.

And get this BUZZ fam, with Jay-Z’s historic feat, he and his wife, Beyoncé are the most nominated couple in Grammy history. Beyoncé is the most nominated female artist with 79 career nominations. The Dangerously In Love singer is also the female artiste with the most wins having grabbed four more golden gramophones in last year’s awards. She now has a whopping 28 Grammy awards.

Jay-Z is currently at 23 GRAMMY wins. He won 6 Grammys back-to-back in 2009 and 2010 when he copped three awards each at both ceremonies.

The rapper won his first Grammy award back in 1998 for his critically acclaimed album, Vol. 2 … Hard Knock Life. He made his Grammy performance debut at the 48th GRAMMY Awards in 2006 when he teamed with Linkin Park and Paul McCartney for a medley of “Numb/Encore” and “Yesterday.”