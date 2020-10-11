Jay-Z pays fees for those arrested in Wisconsin protests

Jay-Z pays fees for those arrested in Wisconsin protestsSunday, October 11, 2020
|
Jay-Z paid the fees for several
demonstrators who were arrested and fined in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin for protesting
the death of Alvin Cole at the hands of police.
Jay-Z and Team Roc, the social justice arm of his Roc Nation label, reached out to assist after authorities failed to bring charges against the officer, Joseph Mensah, who fatally shot Cole outside a Wauwatosa mall when responding to a disturbance call.
Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber told reporters at the time that Cole fired a gun before an officer returned fire.
Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm said there was “sufficient evidence” showing that Mensah believed deadly force was necessary and “that belief was objectively reasonable.”
Chisholm’s decision to not charge Mensah sparked protests in the city. Some two dozen people were arrested Thursday, two of whom asked for medical attention, Wauwatosa police said in a news release Friday. Alvin’s mother and sisters were also arrested.
Jay-Z and Team Roc have also called on Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the shooting.
