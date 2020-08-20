Jay-Z, Pharrell to drop ‘Entrepreneur’ tomorrow

Jay-Z, Pharrell to drop ‘Entrepreneur’ tomorrowThursday, August 20, 2020
|
Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams will release Entrepreneur, a song about black ambition, tomorrow.
The single is part of TIME magazine’s cover story ‘The New American Revolution’ which was curated by Pharrell.
The project includes conversations with rising tennis star Naomi Osaka, Tyler, the Creator and Angela Davis about the inequalities faced by black people in the United States.
Pharrell told the magazine that the song shows how difficult it is to be a businessperson in the US, made worse by being a person of colour saying, “there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages.”
He continued, “How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”
In one line, Jay-Z, known for translating his music career into a billion-dollar empire, raps “For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs”.
