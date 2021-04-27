Jay-Z says he wants to be remembered like Bob Marley

Jay-Z says he wants to be remembered like Bob MarleyTuesday, April 27, 2021
When the curtains close on the life of rap mogul and businessman Jay-Z, he wants to be remembered as one of the greats-like Bob Marley.
Jay-Z made the request during an interview with the Sunday Times to promote his Puma partnership.
“I’m not beyond ego right? Hopefully, they speak of me with the names of Bob Marley and all the greats. But that’s not for me to say?” he said.
Jay-Z’s rap career spans more than 25 years. His influence extends to sports, fashion, and politics, and is hip hop’s first billionaire.
Bob Marley is regarded as the King of Reggae and nearly 40 years after his death, his legacy and music continue to make an impact.
