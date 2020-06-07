Jay-Z sends private plane to fly Ahmaud Arbery’s lawyers to court hearing

Jay-Z sends private plane to fly Ahmaud Arbery’s lawyers to court hearingSunday, June 07, 2020
|
Rapper Jay-Z
recently came to the aid of the lawyers for Ahmaud Arbery when he sent a private
plane to transport them to a court hearing after they were unable to get a
flight.
Blerim Elmazi, one of the lawyers on the case, shared on Instagram, “Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia this morning. No flights to take us there last night. @leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars.
“At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support. Updates on the hearing soon.”
Elmazi, and his partner S. Lee Merritt, are representing the 25-year-old Arbery who was shot three times while he was jogging on February 23. Arbery was allegedly chased by Travis McMichael, and his father Gregory, who shot and killed him.
The two men were charged with murder and aggravated assault following the surfacing of a video, filmed by William Bryan, two months after the deadly incident.
Bryan has also been charged with murder.
