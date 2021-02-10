Jay-Z, Tina Turner and Mary J. Blige among 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, Tina Turner and Mary J. Blige among 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nomineesWednesday, February 10, 2021
Jay-Z, Tina Turner and Mary J. Blige are among the nominees for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Other acts being considered for the honour include Carole King, Kate Bush, Foo Fighters, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Chaka Khan, Fela Kuti, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine, Todd Rundgren and Dionne Warwick.
To make the cut of those considered, an artiste or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years before the year of nomination.
The inductees will be announced in May with the official ceremony taking place in Cleveland, Ohio in the US later this year.
The public will be allowed the opportunity to help in the final selection by casting its vote at the Hall of Fame’s site or at the museum in Cleveland.
The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to pick the 2021 inductees.
Bob Marley, James Brown and Prince are among those already inducted.
