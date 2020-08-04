Jay-Z to launch new school with New York university

Jay-Z to launch new school with New York universityTuesday, August 04, 2020
Rapper Jay-Z will launch a new school in a partnership between his Roc Nation label and the Long Island University.
The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will enrol students for the fall 2021 semester with a quarter of its incoming freshmen getting Roc Nation Hope Scholarships that will see them graduate debt-free.
The school will be located in Brooklyn, where the 22-time Grammy winner Jay-Z was born.
The school’s establishment was called an “investment in our community” by an executive. “We’re excited that The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment will provide unique insight, knowledge and experiences for students and introduce the world to the next generation of unmatched talent,” said the entertainment company’s CEO Desiree Perez.
The Roc Nation School will offer undergraduate degrees in music, music technology, entrepreneurship and production, and sports management.
