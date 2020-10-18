Jaz Elise inks international deal with RCA Records

Recording artiste Jaz Elise has now joined her In.Digg.Nation labelmates Protoje, Lila Iké, and Sevana, in inking a record deal with Six Course and RCA Records.

She will release her début project in 2021.

To mark the achievement, the young Jamaican artiste fuses soul, R&B, reggae, and dancehall to create a distinctive sound that has updated her popular track Fresh & Clean.

This remix features dancehall artiste, Govana.

For Jaz Elise, the song is about working towards your dreams and allowing yourself to be free, unapologetic, and grateful, going to “your full potential and being your happiest self”.

“I’m really excited to have people hear my music. I’m grateful and anxious. This is just the beginning to show people the work I’ve been doing in the studio and allowing them to really hear my story and get to know me as an artiste. I’ve put all of me into my music, and Fresh & Clean is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come,” she said.

The remixed track is accompanied by a video directed by Dezignr Studios. The colourful visual captures the fragrant flavour and style permeating Kingston. From coordinated, monochrome suits to iconic boots from British label Clarks.

The video also features cameos by Protoje, dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching, producer J.L.L. and pro surf/skateboarder Shama the Superman, who showcases his skills in Jamaica’s new Freedom Skatepark located in Bull Bay.