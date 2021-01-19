Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church, H.E.R. to sing at Super BowlTuesday, January 19, 2021
|
R&B star Jazmine
Sullivan and country singer Eric Church will join forces to sing the national
anthem at the next month’s Super Bowl, where Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will
perform America the Beautiful.
The performances will take place Feb. 7 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa before the big game and halftime show starring The Weeknd. It will air on CBS.
Deaf rapper and recording artist Warren “WAWA” Snipe will perform The Star-Spangled Banner and America the Beautiful in American Sign Language. Emmy-nominated musical director Adam Blackstone will arrange and produce Church and Sullivan’s rendition of the national anthem.
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a second year. Jesse Collins, who has produced the BET Awards and is working on this year’s Grammys and Oscars telecasts, will serve as an executive producer.
–AP
