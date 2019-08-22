JC Lodge and daughter making moves

JC Lodge and daughter making movesThursday, August 22, 2019
JC Lodge has been a major figure in Jamaican entertainment for years. Now, she is mentoring her daughter, Gin Re to carry on the mantle.
JC Lodge is by no means a spent force and was the darling at the recent launch of Third World’s latest album, More Work To Be Done at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston.
The diva of Jamaican popular entertainment said her daughter was making major moves.
‘“We are encouraging her to find her own manager and agent because she is doing her own music form,” Lodge said.
Gin Re, was thankful for her mother’s influence. “Mom is a great writer. there is no better influence than her. It’s coming. Stay tuned,” she said.
