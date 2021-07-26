J’can artist Don Dada wows with first-ever 3D art show

Digital artist Don Dada is fresh off the success of his Paper Planes series which he describes as “a series of art shows that blend the physical world with an artistic and immersive digital experience”.

The two-day series which concluded on Saturday (July 24) was hosted at Itopia Life in Kingston, an ideal venue to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to life.

Something different

With the use of cutting edge augmented reality technology, viewers can indulge in an immersive art show with paintings that seem to leap off the canvas.

Don Dada whose real name is Bonito Thompson says “dancehall culture” is the leading influence for his work.

“The inspiration really came from Dancehall culture and merging art with tech and culture,” he told BUZZ Caribbean.

“The show was 2 years in the making. The concept existed from 2019 and really came together over time,” he added.

How does 3D art work?

The art show, dubbed “Paper Planes” featured unique art pieces each equipped with QR codes. The code allows the artwork to come to life in three simple steps.

By simply opening their cameras and scanning the artwork, patrons received a notification on their cell phones.

It then launched the artwork as an Instagram filter with the user’s permission. Once they scan the artwork a second time, viola!

The piece comes alive!

Patrons were ecstatic.

“The response so far has been amazing! A lot of people have been saying they ‘haven’t seen anything like this before’. And for me, that means a lot because a show like this is the first of its kind in the diaspora,” he said.

Creative legacy

A creative since birth, Don Dada believes his affinity for the arts is something that has naturally manifested itself throughout his life. Although, he admits to hailing from quite the creative family.

“I’ve loved art since birth. Growing up I used to draw all the time. Plus I think creativity runs in my family. My father was a painter and my mother is a poet and author,” he said.

According to the artist, nothing, in particular, sparked this passion inside him. He does note, however, that “there have been people along my life’s journey that have helped me to perfect and push my craft forward.”

What’s Next?

From here, Don Dada is looking to share his Dancehall-inspired digital art pieces throughout the diaspora.

“I’m currently working on taking this show on tour. My plan is to have activities in Miami, London, Toronto and New York – places where I can easily reach Jamaicans in the diaspora.