J’can beatmaker sets sights on Billboard

Jamaican based beat builder and producer Ian Lennon, professionally known as Slym from Blackops Music, is setting his sights on hitting the Billboard Music chart in another few years.

The under-the-radar beat maker has built beats for some of the hottest Dancehall projects over the last few years and sees his popularity and reach extending to the international market very soon.

Recently Slym built a few trending Dancehall beats including Ajauni and Jahmiel’s Never Give In, Ajauni’s Lui Kang, the BMW Riddim produced by popular selector Boom Boom, as well as the Claims Riddim which features hit single ‘Bin Laden’ by Skillibeng and Tommy Lee Sparta.

Slym has also built projects that feature Zj Liquid, Demarco, Xyclone, Tifa, Masicka, QQ, Khausion, Mr G, Kalado and more.

“Building beats is a way for me to express my feelings, whatever my emotion is I just take it to the beat and it works. Seeing people’s reaction to my beats and hearing the versatility from different artistes on the different projects shows me how creative I am and motivates me to continue this journey despite the challenges,” Slym shared

For right now the producer is focused on becoming a billboard composer in the next 5 years. He admires the impact of popular producers like Don Carleon, Steven Mcgregor and Brixton as inspiration for consistency and growth and intends to create these kinds of hit projects.

Slym also wants to make his mark and receive the required accolades for his creative efforts, as many times the beat builder is overlooked when songs gain popularity.

“I am grateful for every acknowledgment of my work professionally as sometimes we are overlooked. My greatest motivation though comes from simply wanting to be one of the greatest role models my kids can look up to and say “my dad created that,” Slym added

Slym is set to release the Game Changer Riddim in a matter of weeks with producing partner Shotty Shane, the juggling will feature a plethora of new artistes and known acts and is set to trend this summer.