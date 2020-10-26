JDF investigating Intence for wearing official combat uniform

JDF investigating Intence for wearing official combat uniformMonday, October 26, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Intence might have removed the post of him decked out in Jamaica Defence Force’s (JDF) uniform from his Instagram account, but it was a little too late.
The JDF has already gotten wind of it and is investigating.
Related story: Intence under fire for posing in JDF uniform
Intence posted a photo of himself in the official land variation digital combat uniform. This is illegal and in contravention of Jamaica’s Defence Act.
In January 2015, the JDF changed its uniform from the disrupted pattern material (DPM) camouflage uniform to the DPM. This uniform has built-in security and identification features that are not easily duplicated.
Back then, the JDF had said that civilians in possession of DPM gear had presented a breach of security as “these uniforms often end up in the hands of criminals”.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy