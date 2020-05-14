Jeff Bezos set to become the world’s first trillionaire

Thanks to coronavirus, the world might see itâ€™s first trillionaire.

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon is projected to become a trillionaire by 2026 as his fortune continues to grow. Amazonâ€™s customer base continues to self-isolate and the company has seen a surge in demand over the last months. This has led to a reported $75.5 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2020.

But the news that the worldâ€™s richest man is about to get even richer while the world is set plunge into a recession as not left many happy.

And has usual Twitter was buzzing with opinions.

Jeff Bezos is about to become the worldâ€™s first trillionaire while weâ€™re about to enter a depression â€” Thomas Moore (@Thomas_A_Moore) pic.twitter.com/901vsfmD5pMay 14, 2020

I donâ€™t know how anyone can defend an economic system where a plutocrat like Jeff Bezos makes $24 billion during a pandemic while 33 million Americans lose their jobs. The disease plaguing our nation is capitalism and the vaccine is democratic socialism. â€” Ryan Knight ŸŒ¹ (@ProudSocialist) #RIPCapitalismMay 13, 2020

I have no problems with someone making money from their ideas. I do have problems when the gov. doesn't ensure that the company pays their fair share of taxes and doesn't ensure that workers are safe.â€” Tanya (@Tanya_RBLee) May 13, 2020