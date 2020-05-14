Jeff Bezos set to become the world’s first trillionaire

Jeff Bezos set to become the world’s first trillionaireThursday, May 14, 2020
Thanks to coronavirus, the world might see itâ€™s first trillionaire.
Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon is projected to become a trillionaire by 2026 as his fortune continues to grow. Amazonâ€™s customer base continues to self-isolate and the company has seen a surge in demand over the last months. This has led to a reported $75.5 billion in revenue for the first quarter of 2020.
But the news that the worldâ€™s richest man is about to get even richer while the world is set plunge into a recession as not left many happy.
And has usual Twitter was buzzing with opinions.
