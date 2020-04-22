Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez discussing options for wedding plans

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have discussed “three or four” options for their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple—who got engaged in March last year—have had professional and personal plans rocked by the ongoing health crisis, and the retired baseball star admitted they have held talks with their representatives to figure everything out.

He told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We had a meeting on Zoom with our core [group of people], kind of just going over what the next 12 months look like and we have three or four different variations of how that can look.”

The 44-year-old star revealed the remote meeting discussed everything from wedding plans to work projects like “going on tour next summer” and even potential movie plans.

A-Rod added: “It’s such a fluid world. Usually when you underwrite a year – whether [in terms of] scheduling or financially – you never think that it’s going to just stop like this.

“So we’re having to be very fluid, think on our feet and just think very proactively… At the same time, I think the most important thing for everybody is to practice great discipline and stay at home.

“We have to do this together and every person counts. The way we’re going to beat this thing is together.”

Alex and his daughters—Natasha, 15, and 12-year-old Ella—and currently self-isolating with J-Lo, 50, and her 12-year-old twins Emme and Max, and the family are glad to be spending time together at home.