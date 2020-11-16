Jennifer Lopez receives ‘Icon Award’ at People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez receives ‘Icon Award’ at People’s Choice AwardsMonday, November 16, 2020
|
Jennifer
Lopez proved that she’s still just ‘Jenny from the block’ when she collected
the Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards last evening.
In collecting the award, Lopez said, “Oh, my God 2020 man, 2020 was no joke, right?”
“I mean, before 2020 we were obsessing about winning this award, getting nominated for that award, we were caught up on who sold the most records or who had the biggest box office opening or crazy stuff. This year was the great leveller. It showed us what mattered, what didn’t and for me, reinforced what matters most, people.”
Lopez began her career as a dancer on popular television show In Living Color before going on to pursue acting and singing, where she found enormous success.
“The more they said I couldn’t, the more I knew that I had to,” she said. “So now here I stand, so very grateful, knowing that the true measure of my success is not in box office numbers or records sold but from the love that I feel from all of you and yes, I feel it.”
