Jennifer Messado files for bankruptcy in Mavado case

Dancehall artiste Mavado could find that recovering his money from attorney Jennifer Messado more problematic than it currently is, after the disbarred lawyer filed for bankruptcy.

Messado made the disclosure after a recent court appearance, to explain how she was planning to repay the Gully Boss, after allegedly defrauding him of over 30 million dollars.

It is said that she had so far repaid Mavado eight million dollars, but the ‘Thousand Dollar Bill’ artiste was not satisfied and lodged a complaint in the court to recover the outstanding amount. His application was successful and she was ordered back to court to determine how she would repay it.

However, the former high profile real estate attorney disclosed on Wednesday that she was bankrupt. She was then given leave by the presiding judge to explain her situation by submitting an affidavit.

Attorney Tamika Harris, who represents Mavado, believes that Messado is just using this tactic to avoid paying what was owed to the overseas based artiste.

For his part, Mavado is yet to issue a response on this latest development. However, just recently he made a post on Instagram where he chastised the system that allowed someone to carry out acts such as this.

Messado is accused of selling Mavado the property under the guise that she was selling it for the owner who was incarcerated overseas. However, it came to light that no such arrangement was in place and Mavado has been stringent in his attempts to retrieve his money.

Messado, it is said, is also before the courts on a number of other fraud cases. She is set to return to court on the matter on July 29.