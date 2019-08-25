Jerky’s the place for jerk in MoBay

Jerky’s the place for jerk in MoBaySunday, August 25, 2019
|
As its name suggests, Jerky’s Bar and Grill, in Jamaica’s
tourism capital of Montego Bay, continues to appeal to the taste buds with its
smoke-infused meals.
Located in the popular Fairview area, the bar and grill has made a name for itself serving some of the best tasting chicken and pork that side of the island.
On any given day, especially weekends, long queues can be seen of persons waiting to purchase or collect the meals that keep you wanting more.
The meals are prepared by a cadre of what Jerky’s say are the best chefs this side of the globe. The taste is consistent and will have you coming back for more.
