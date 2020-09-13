Jesse Royal and Kandi King are expecting!Sunday, September 13, 2020
|
Reggae singer Jesse Royal and serial entrepreneur
Kandi King are expecting their first child together!
The pair made the announcement on Instagram today (September 13), with Kandi doing so in a series of pics, two of which showed her looking heavily pregnant with a smiling Jesse.
King, a director of Xaymaca International and Babe Brunch conceptualiser, shared the news with the caption, â€œThe best is yet to comeâ€, tagging Jesse, who shared one of the pics to his page with the caption â€œThe blessings just keep piling!!! Eternal love @kingkandiâ€
The Modern Day Judas singer also included the hashtag â€œ#YaliLiklSisterâ€ which seems to confirm the pair are having a daughter.
Numerous celebrities sent their congratulationss to the happy couple.
Charly Black said, â€œBlessings no stressingsâ€, dancehall star Kemar Highcon said â€œBlessings Mi Fam! Jah Richest blessingsâ€ while model Gabrielle Davis kept it simple with a heart.
