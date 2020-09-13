Jesse Royal and Kandi King are expecting!

Reggae singer Jesse Royal and serial entrepreneur

Kandi King are expecting their first child together!

The pair made the announcement on Instagram today (September 13), with Kandi doing so in a series of pics, two of which showed her looking heavily pregnant with a smiling Jesse.

King, a director of Xaymaca International and Babe Brunch conceptualiser, shared the news with the caption, â€œThe best is yet to comeâ€, tagging Jesse, who shared one of the pics to his page with the caption â€œThe blessings just keep piling!!! Eternal love @kingkandiâ€

View this post on Instagram The best is yet to come Ÿ¤°Ÿ½â¤ï¸ @jesseroyal1A post shared by Kandi King (@kingkandi) on Sep 13, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

The Modern Day Judas singer also included the hashtag â€œ#YaliLiklSisterâ€ which seems to confirm the pair are having a daughter.

Numerous celebrities sent their congratulationss to the happy couple.

Charly Black said, â€œBlessings no stressingsâ€, dancehall star Kemar Highcon said â€œBlessings Mi Fam! Jah Richest blessingsâ€ while model Gabrielle Davis kept it simple with a heart.