Jesse Royal announces second album with release of his new single ‘Rich Forever’ feat. Vybz Kartel

Jamaican reggae star Jesse Royal unveils his latest single Rich Forever featuring Vybz Kartel. The song is from his anticipated sophomore album Royal, slated for June 11th, 2021 via Easy Star Records.

This cross-genre collaboration between both artists unifies people’s differences to support a common goal – to be “forever royal.” It serves as a reminder of the internal strength and mental fortitude human beings possess, which prepares them for success in a society designed for their failure.

“Rich Forever is a divergence from identifying with the degradation dispersed for generations by them and those who oppose reality and simply put, it is a conversation about restoration of our royalty and reclaiming dignity,” states Jesse Royal.

The beat, produced by Jamaican upstart iotosh (responsible for Protoje’s Deliverance and Self Defense and Jaz Elise’s After 3 feat. Mortimer), starts off with eerie keyboards then introduces percussion drums and glides into a Trap-esque finish. It’s a classic representation of the current movement in Jamaican music, a melting pot of genres while still innately blending in the native sounds of the island.

Rich in collaboration

Preceded by LionOrder feat. Protoje and Natty Pablo, the single is the third release from Jesse Royal’s upcoming album Royal.

His sophomore LP is rich with collaboration. In addition to Vybz Kartel and Protoje, he taps reggae singer Kumar, Ghanaian afrobeats artiste Stonebwoy, Jamaica’s rising singer Samory I, and the island’s latest talent Runkus for guest features. Jesse delves into a more colorful palette of genres on the album, ranging from reggae, dancehall, afrobeats, soul, jazz, and trap.

The LP will arrive four years after Jesse Royal’s debut album Lily Of Da Valley, which was also released via Easy Star Records, the label whose commitment to spotlighting reggae and dancehall music dates back to almost 25 years.