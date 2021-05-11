Jesse Royal releases the music video for ‘Rich Forever’ featuring Vybz Kartel

Reggae artiste Jesse Royal has released the much-anticipated video for his single Rich Forever featuring incarcerated artiste Vybz Kartel. Directed by Xtreme Arts, the video portrays Jesse Royal as King Midas, where he turns rags to riches through his touch.

Xtreme explains, “We both collectively with Romeich came up with the concept of the Midas touch. Midas touch is simply uplifting someone’s life with a single touch. Everyone deserves to look and feel like they are the best at their job or who they are as a person. We all are rich in some way, not just money but mostly, in love.”

The video was shot in the hills of Kingston, Jamaica, and features cameos from dancehall star Popcaan and reggae contemporary Protoje, who is also featured on “LionOrder” from Jesse’s upcoming album.

Jesse Royal explained that the song is a conversation about the restoration of our royalty, and reclaiming dignity.

“We must always be our brothers’ keeper and you don’t leave your brother in the mud. You remind your brother of who he is, not who they tell him to be, not who he sometimes might want to be. But who he is! We are all carefully crafted creatures of the universe and there’s nothing that can hold us back. We’re rich forever,” he said.

The latest single is from his anticipated second album Royal, which will be out June 11, 2021 via Easy Star Records.

Following the video, Jesse will release another brand new single from Royal. This Friday, May 14, he unleashes Dirty Money featuring Ghanaian artist Stonebwoy.