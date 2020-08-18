Jesus Tok? Kanye wants alternative to Tik Tok

BUZZ fam, what do you think about replacing Tik Tok, the popular video-sharing social media with ‘Jesus Tok’?

No, we’re not sure exactly what that platform would look like or even do, but rapper Kanye West thinks it would be a better alternative to Tik Tok. In fact, he saw it in a “vision”.

“A vision just came to me… Jesus Tok. I was watching Tik Tok with my daughter and as a Christian father, I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology,” he tweeted.

His solution to the ‘disturbing content’ on the platform had some people tearing up.

did this man just say Jesus Tok.. — King Wow (@wowthatshiphop) pic.twitter.com/aktcprj4hpAugust 17, 2020

While you still talking about Jesus.. Tell Him to stop giving you vision of those designs that you always post here. They so disturbing and ugly bro. You can do better. — Cellular (@Cellular_ZA) pic.twitter.com/nyBdIWvP9CAugust 17, 2020

Kanye and Trump are just morphing into the same pandering person.— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 17, 2020

Unperturbed, West instead prayed for a safe Christian version for children.

“We pray we can collaborate with Tik Tok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world. In Jesus name, Amen,” he tweeted.