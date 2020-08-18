Jesus Tok? Kanye wants alternative to Tik Tok

Jesus Tok? Kanye wants alternative to Tik TokTuesday, August 18, 2020
|
BUZZ fam, what do you think about replacing Tik Tok, the popular video-sharing social media with ‘Jesus Tok’?
No, we’re not sure exactly what that platform would look like or even do, but rapper Kanye West thinks it would be a better alternative to Tik Tok. In fact, he saw it in a “vision”.
“A vision just came to me… Jesus Tok. I was watching Tik Tok with my daughter and as a Christian father, I was disturbed by a lot of the content but I completely loved the technology,” he tweeted.
His solution to the ‘disturbing content’ on the platform had some people tearing up.
Unperturbed, West instead prayed for a safe Christian version for children.
“We pray we can collaborate with Tik Tok to make a Christian monitored version that feels safe for young children and the world. In Jesus name, Amen,” he tweeted.
