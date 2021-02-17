JetBlue fires Kalina Collier after faking kidnapping in Jamaica

JetBlue fires Kalina Collier after faking kidnapping in JamaicaWednesday, February 17, 2021
Kalina Collier, the flight attendant who was
JetBlue made the revelation in an e-mail statement yesterday. “After an investigation, the crewmember in question is no longer with JetBlue,” said Manager of Corporate Communications, Derek Dombrowski. “We continue to offer our apologies for the frustration and concern this incident has caused and reiterate our confidence in the health protocols Jamaica has put in place,” added Dombrowski. Over the weekend Collier set in motion a firestorm on social media after she alleged that she was kidnapped on the island. However, local police revealed that Collier had tested positive for the coronavirus when she arrived in Jamaica and was placed in isolation, in keeping with the country’s COVID-19 prevention protocols.
