Jimmy Cliff flooded with birthday wishes on April Fools’ Day, reveals that he’s actually born in July

Acclaimed Reggae artiste Jimmy Cliff has clarified some incorrect information on the Internet that suggested that he celebrated his birthday on April 1.

The Harder They Come singer took to social media to address the matter, telling fans that it was a mistake and that it was his father who was born on April Fool’s Day, and his birthday is in fact in July.

“MISTAKE ON MY BIRTHDAY. Thank you very much for your birthday messages, however April 1st is my late father’s birthday. So this is a great opportunity to celebrate his memory. Otherwise, for my birthday, it’s July 30 and I was born in 1944. So please ignore Wikipedia’s error, by the way if someone else is a contributor to you on this platform, please correct Bless you. JC,” he wrote on his official Facebook account.

A glimpse on the Wikipedia page with information about Cliff had indicated that he was born on the incorrect day mentioned and an incorrect year of 1948. The page has since been amended to display the correct information.

The Reggae legend had been receiving a number of salutations from friends and fans on what they had believed to be his birthday. This included a number of industry players and media houses. Dancehall artiste Mr Vegas was still seemingly confused, as he wished the legend happy birthday under the post that Cliff used to address the misinformation.

Cliff has disclosed that he has a new album to be released in short order. The album is entitled Bridges and will be released through Universal Music Enterprises. To get things going, he is set to preempt the release of the album with two songs – A 2020/21 Vision and So Happy Day.

Cliff, now 76, is known for a vast catalogue of songs, to include the massive hits like I Can See Clearly Now, Reggae Nights, Wonderful World, Beautiful People and a slew of others.

He is also known for his acting abilities, and has appeared in a number of movies including the Jamaican classic The Harder They Come. He also starred alongside Hollywood royalty Robin Williams in the hit movie Club Paradise.

Cliff is the only living recipient of Jamaica’s highest honour –the Order of Merit – in the cultural and the creative industry.