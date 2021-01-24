Jimmy Cliff receives Official Passport from Jamaican Gov’t

Jimmy Cliff receives Official Passport from Jamaican Gov’tSunday, January 24, 2021
|
Jimmy
Cliff was presented with the Official Passport by the Government of Jamaica
last Wednesday.
The reggae icon was presented with the passport – which is usually given to government officials and those representing the nation in an official capacity – by Minister of Culture, Gender and Sport, Olivia Grange, and state minister Alando Terrelonge at the ministry’s offices in New Kingston.
Cliff, a renowned singer and actor, is responsible for international hits The Harder They Come, You Can Get It If You Really Want and Wonderful World, Beautiful People.
Born James Cliff, the 72-year-old also appeared in the classic film, The Harder They Come.
