Jinx celebrates anniversary with Sean Paul, promises to keep things “exciting”Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|
Jodi ‘Jinx’ Stewart
Henriques and Sean Paul are celebrating a milestone!
The former television host turned stay-at-home mom shared a sweet tribute to her husband, Jamaican megastar Sean Paul, on Instagram Tuesday, to celebrate their eight-year wedding anniversary.
“It was at this very moment that he realized he should have run!!! Thanks for sticking it out with me @duttypaul,” said Henriques, who share a photo from their wedding ceremony.
“I promise to always keep things exciting,” added Henriques who further shared that they had dated for eight years, were engaged for one and a half years, and have now been married eight years.
Sean Paul, whose real name is Sean Paul Henriques, popped the question at an intimate New Year’s Eve party in 2011.
The couple exchanged vows in May 2012 at the Boone Hall Oasis in Stony Hill, St Andrew in a super-exclusive wedding ceremony.
The couple have two children together
