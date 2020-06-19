John Legend Verzuz Alicia Keys tonight: A Juneteenth blessing

John Legend Verzuz Alicia Keys tonight: A Juneteenth blessingFriday, June 19, 2020
|
R&B superstars John Legend and Alicia Keys will
face-off in the latest Verzuz battle today, June 19.
The match-up will be a battle of the key strokes, as both famed for their skills as pianists, will reportedly challenge each other from the same location, only done once before with dancehall stars Beenie Man and Bounty Killer went toe to toe recently.
The online battle, created by hip-hop producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, Keysâ€™s husband, begins at 7:00 p.m./ 8:00 p.m. ET. It will on air on Verzuztvâ€™s Instagram Live and also at verzuztv.com
It will be the first co-ed staging of the music event, starring two artistes who have been vocal in their support for the Black Lives Matter movement and racial equality amid ongoing protests in the United States, and around the world.
It makes the staging of the battle on Juneteenth, day which celebrates when enslaved African Americans were told they were free in 1865, that more special for the two.
