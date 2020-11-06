Johnny Depp forced out of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchise

Johnny Depp forced out of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ franchiseFriday, November 06, 2020
Johnny Depp will no longer appear in the
Depp was asked to resign from the film series in which he played the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald “in light of recent events”.
“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request,” he said.
Depp will be recast in the films third instalment which is now in production.
