Joker leads Oscar noms

Joker leads the nominations for this year’s Academy Awards with 11 nods.

The DC Comics origins tale will contest for the coveted Best Picture accolade alongside ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and ‘1917’ – which follow narrowly behind with 10 spots on the shortlists – as well as ‘Ford v Ferrari’, ‘The Irishman’, ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’, and ‘Parasite’.

All three of the most nominated films have also scored places on the Best Director shortlist for Todd Phillips (‘Joker’), Quentin Tarantino (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), and Sam Mendes (‘1917’, alongside Bong Joon-ho for ‘Parasite’ and ‘The Irishman’ helmsman Martin Scorsese.

Joaquin Phoenix – who has already won a string of awards for his performance in ‘Joker’ is up for the Actor in a Leading Role award alongside Antonio Banderas (‘Pain and Glory’), Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), Adam Driver (‘Marriage Story’), and Jonathan Pryce, (‘The Two Popes’).

Joker’s other nominations come in categories including Adapted Screenplay, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, Costume Design and Cinematography.

The nominations were revealed on Monday (Jan 13) by Issa Rae and John Cho on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, this year’s Best Picture contenders include something for everyone: prestige dramas and superheroes, foreign films and more Netflix than you can shake a stick at.

The 92nd Academy Awards – which will have no host for the second year in a row – take place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on 9 February.