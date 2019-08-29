JOKER: The signal of rebirth for DC movies?

We have listened, and we’re BUZZing with hype for the new JOKER film. Nothing but positive thoughts!

Signalling a new paradigm shift in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), JOKER is a bleak but refreshingly complex take on the iconic supervillain.

Do. You. See. These. VISUALS?

Warner Brothers Pictures dropped the final in a series of trailers promoting JOKER, on Wednesday, and fans are pumped for the October 4 release.

In 24 hours, the trailer has amassed more than 10 million views, on Warner Brothers’ official YouTube channel alone.

JOKER follows failed comedian Arthur Fleck, who keeps getting dealt the worst hands from society.

After an encounter with violent thugs, while wandering the streets of Gotham City dressed as a clown, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as THE JOKER.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the R-rated route JOKER follows strays far from Phillips’ previous forays in successful comedies like Road Trip and the Hangover Trilogy.

Critics and fans have hailed Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the crown prince of crime as possibly the best performance since the Dark Knight’s Heath Ledger.

“And one small thing,” check out the trailer below!

BUZZ fam, come on! Tell us the hype is real in the comments below.