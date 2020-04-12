Jordyn Woods inspired to sing by Jaden Smith

Jordyn Woods was inspired to start singing by Jaden Smith, as she said she wants to start a music career after appearing on The Masked Singer. Jordyn Woods was inspired to start singing by Jaden Smith.

The 22-year-old model said it was Jaden Smith—the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith—who was the “biggest motivator” for her to start singing in public.

Jordyn—who is a family friend of Jaden’s—said: “Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything. He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it’s finally happening.”

She added: “The hardest part [of being on the show The Masked Singer] was finding the confidence to come out on stage every day. As you kept going it got more and more fun, but I was still equally as nervous every show … I’ve never performed on stage, ever. I wish I made it to the finale. I probably would have done a few more upbeat songs or something that I could add a little more choreography to. I think that my next song was going to be All the Stars by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would’ve loved to do that ’cause I was gonna rap a little bit.”

And now her time on the show is over, Jordyn hopes to pursue a singing career and release an album by the end of this year.

“I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label,” she said.