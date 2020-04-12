Jordyn Woods inspired to sing by Jaden Smith

Jordyn Woods inspired to sing by Jaden SmithSunday, April 12, 2020
|
Jordyn Woods was inspired to start singing by Jaden Smith, as she said she wants to start a music career after appearing on The Masked Singer. Jordyn Woods was inspired to start singing by Jaden Smith.
The 22-year-old model said it was Jaden Smith—the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith—who was the “biggest motivator” for her to start singing in public.
Jordyn—who is a family friend of Jaden’s—said: “Jaden’s been one of my biggest motivators from the beginning. Last year, when I was just in the house, I started writing and teaching myself how to play the piano and he’s one of the first people that was like, ‘Jordyn, where’s the album?’ And this was before I even went on the show or anything. He always pushed me to really do something. So, now it’s finally happening.”
She added: “The hardest part [of being on the show The Masked Singer] was finding the confidence to come out on stage every day. As you kept going it got more and more fun, but I was still equally as nervous every show … I’ve never performed on stage, ever. I wish I made it to the finale. I probably would have done a few more upbeat songs or something that I could add a little more choreography to. I think that my next song was going to be All the Stars by SZA and Kendrick Lamar. I would’ve loved to do that ’cause I was gonna rap a little bit.”
And now her time on the show is over, Jordyn hopes to pursue a singing career and release an album by the end of this year.
“I’m going to most likely start my own label and be signed under myself rather than going to a label,” she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy