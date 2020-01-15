Jordyn Woods shows off sexy body on Jamaica vacation

Jordyn Woods shows off sexy body on Jamaica vacationWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
American model and social media star Jordyn Woods is in Jamaica and she seems to be having a blast.
She alerted her social media followers via Instagram with hot pics clad in a gold bikini.
The star—who is better known as the best friend of Kylie Jenner—had over 750,000 likes since she posted the pics…and why not she was absolutely sizzling!
And guess what, she is soaking up the sun with her new BFF Lori Harvey and is joined by singer Normani, who is known for songs such as Love Lies and her duet with Sam Smith titled Dancing With A Stranger.
Jamaica is obviously the place to be!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy