Journalists apologise for dragging Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue Ivy

Journalists apologise for dragging Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter, Blue IvyFriday, January 03, 2020
|
Two journalists are issuing apologies for dragging Beyoncé’s daughter,
Blue Ivy, for looking like her father Jay-Z.
After our resident hot girl, Megan Thee Stallion, posted adorable photos with Queen Bey and Blue on her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Wednesday, Vanity Fair writer Kameron Austin Collins wrote: “I have a feeling the Jay-Z face genes are about to really hit Blue Ivy, and I feel so sorry for her.”
Trolling a kid
His tweet started a chain of two adults trolling a kid about her physical features, when Harper’s web editor Violet Lucca responded.
“They haven’t already?” she sarcastically asked.
Collins answered: “You’re right. But she’s lucky – if it happens now she’ll definitely grow out of it. Get the ugly duckling phase done early.”
Lucca wrote: “Or she’ll just get plastic surgery at 16 a la Kylie Jenner and we’ll all have to pretend that she always looked that way.”
Feeling the heat
The exchange was picked up by several Twitter users who blasted the media influencers for belittling the child for her ethnicity and appearance.
Feeling the heat, Collins deleted his post and tweeted an apology.
“I’m sorry about the Blue Ivy tweet – bad joke, and black girls in particular deserve better.”
Lucca’s apology came next.
“Sorry I was cleaning my apartment while this blew up…children of famous ought to be off limits, but time and again they haven’t been. So, I said something petty and have been called ugly, old, and a racist,” Lucca said.
Not impressed
“I’m not playing the victim…sorry that I insulted Beyoncé’s daughter by suggesting that she might get plastic surgery some day, like many children of famous people do.”
But Twitter users aren’t impressed, and some have chided Lucca for her ‘carefree’ apology.
Author Mikki Kendall said: “There’s nothing harmless about insulting a child’s features regardless of whether that child has famous parents or not. There’s no value in colorism, anti-blackness or attempting to pretend that class is a justification for targeting a 7-year-old with insults.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy