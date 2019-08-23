Jr Gong tackles road safety with latest single

Much like his father, iconic Jamaican Reggae artiste, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, has not been shy in tackling major social issues through his music.

An extremely versatile musician, Marley’s songs vary from soothing love songs to searing social anthems.

Damian has run the gamut of critical topics with hits such as Set Up Shop – encouraging the entrepreneurial mindset; Is It Worth It (Gun Man’s World) – outlining the complexities of entering a life of violence; Welcome To Jamrock – the harsh realities experienced by Jamaicans that are often hidden behind the ‘sun, sand ,sea’ island image.

In his latest album, Stony Hill, Gong upped the ante on his portrayal of the Jamaican reality. While he may have grown up in a privileged environment he believes it is his responsibility to speak up for the underprivileged and champion their causes through his expansive musical platform.

And with his latest single, Reach Home Safe, Gong has done it again. The Reggae legend has taken on the topic of road safety through his upbeat 3-minute track.

Source: YouTube — Damian “Jr Gong” Marley

With a spiralling road fatality rate, Jr Gong has tapped into the pulse of Jamaica’s social consciousness. Starting with the key message for all drivers — “I’m so responsible,” he moves on to implore his friends and family to assume that role of responsibility as well:

“Friends won’t let friends drive and drinkAnd me want my friend demReach home safe!”

With noted crash hotspots along its corridor, Jr Gong champions the ongoing road safety plea:

“No bother with the driving when you a drinkAnd go tear down Constant Spring”

Vice-Chair of the National Road Safety Council, Dr Lucien Jones, gave his thumbs up on the song via social media.

With over 500,000 views on his YouTube channel, fans have also been giving the nod of approval for the single.

Have you gotten a chance to listen to the track? Tell us what you think in the comments.