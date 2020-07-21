Juice WRLD continues to set records beyond the grave

Juice WRLD continues to set records beyond the graveTuesday, July 21, 2020
|
Following the release of his posthumous EP
What’s more, the rapper landed 17 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including five in the top 10. The latter distinction puts him among incredible company as only Drake and The Beatles have ever achieved the feat.
The best-ranked song from his chart onslaught is Come & Go featuring Marshmello which debuted at number 2. The other songs in the top ten are Wishing Well (5), Conversations (7), Life’s a Mess with Halsey (9) and Hate the Other Side with Marshmello featuring Polo G and The Kid LAROI (10).
Juice WRLD died at 21 when he suffered a seizure due to oxycodone and codeine toxicity at the Midway International Airport while travelling home to Chicago on December 8, 2019. His passing was ruled an “accident” by the medical examiner’s office.
