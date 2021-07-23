July 22 proclaimed Kanye West day in Atlanta

On July 22, 2022, people in Atlanta will be celebrating the first-ever Kanye West Day.

Shortly after his ‘Donda’ listening party at the city’s massive Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday (July 22). West was presented with a plaque backstage declaring the day ‘Kanye West Day’. West was born in Atlanta, but grew up in Chicago.

Aside from getting his own day, the rapper reportedly got emotional when Kevin James, the president of Morris Brown College, gave West the Dr. Donda West Meritorious Service award, which honors his late mother. West had a close relationship with his mother, who served as Chair of the English Department and taught at the HBCU for nearly twenty years.

As homage to their bond, West named his latest project, Donda after her.