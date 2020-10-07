‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives

Filming on the new

He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests last night and that all tested negative this morning.

“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”

On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year to June 2022.

The franchise starring Chris Pratt was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns.

It’s the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the UK shoot on “ The Batman,” a Warner Bros. film, also halted production because of a positive case.