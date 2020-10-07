‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positives

‘Jurassic World’ shoot suspended after COVID-19 positivesWednesday, October 07, 2020
Filming on the new
He added that the individuals tested negative shortly after, but that they would be pausing for two weeks regardless to adhere to safety protocols.
A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests last night and that all tested negative this morning.
“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”
On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year to June 2022.
The franchise starring Chris Pratt was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns.
It’s the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the UK shoot on “ The Batman,” a Warner Bros. film, also halted production because of a positive case.
