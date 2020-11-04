Just do it! Fans want Konshens to officially remix Dexta Daps’ ‘Call Me If’

Dancehall artiste Konshens might have inspired a â€˜Call Me If Challengeâ€™ after he did an unofficial remix of the Dexta Daps track.

Days ago, Konshens added an unofficial verse to Call Me If, which Dexta Daps has since reposted on his Instagram page.

â€œFold me a fold me clothes fi cut an a vibe di dawg song Ÿ˜ƒ. @dextadaps a weh yuh find dah medz yah,â€ Konshens captioned the video of his very raunchy verse.

It quickly found favour with several entertainers, including Demarco, Kemar Highcon, Beenie Man and Bounty Killer.

â€œSound like di refix,â€ Bounty commented. Â

â€œNever know the song could get any better till mi hear this! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ Ÿ—£REMIX,â€ one social media user said.

On Tuesday, Dexta Daps also shared the video. â€œCall Me If CHALLENGE startsâ€¦.Ÿ˜ Bars High,â€ the entertainer said.

While many people were not necessarily dismissing the challenge, they already believed Konshensâ€™ verse was the perfect addition to the popular song, which was originally released in July.

â€œThatâ€™s a remix already,â€ one social media user said.

â€œScreaaammmm!!! Woiiiiâ€¦.never knw dis song cud get any nicer!! @dextadaps plz fi do a remix,â€ another added.

Konshens also commented on the post, saying fellow dancehall artiste Ishawna should add something to the already steamy track. â€œ@dextadaps Mi wah hear @mslegendary !! Mi woulda pay fi dat,â€ he said.