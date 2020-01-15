Quada hands himself over to police, deejay charged

Rising dancehall deejay Quada turned

himself in to police investigators in the presence of his attorney on Wednesday,

January 15, after being listed as a person of interest earlier this week.

The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed Quadaâ€™s arrest, adding that the 22-year-old musician has been slapped with one count of murder and one count of arson.

The CCU further noted that a court date for his hearing is yet to be confirmed.

Born Shacquelle Clarke, the Hail singjay is a member of the Unruly camp, with Popcaan himself offering the young talent some words of encouragement on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Quada now joins Andrew Breakcliffe, 30, in a probe into the mob killing of Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle in April 2019. Breakcliffe was charged by the police on both counts in December.

Williams, a purported mentally-ill man was collared by irate residents seeking justice for eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, who went missing and was later found dead in the Red Hills area of St. Andrew.

Williams was beaten, set ablaze and his house torched, allegedly by Clarke and others.