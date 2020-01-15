Quada hands himself over to police, deejay charged

Quada hands himself over to police, deejay chargedWednesday, January 15, 2020
|
Rising dancehall deejay Quada turned
himself in to police investigators in the presence of his attorney on Wednesday,
January 15, after being listed as a person of interest earlier this week.
The Corporate Communication Unit (CCU) confirmed Quadaâ€™s arrest, adding that the 22-year-old musician has been slapped with one count of murder and one count of arson.
The CCU further noted that a court date for his hearing is yet to be confirmed.
Born Shacquelle Clarke, the Hail singjay is a member of the Unruly camp, with Popcaan himself offering the young talent some words of encouragement on Instagram.
Quada now joins Andrew Breakcliffe, 30, in a probe into the mob killing of Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle in April 2019. Breakcliffe was charged by the police on both counts in December.
Williams, a purported mentally-ill man was collared by irate residents seeking justice for eight-year-old Shantae Skyers, who went missing and was later found dead in the Red Hills area of St. Andrew.
Williams was beaten, set ablaze and his house torched, allegedly by Clarke and others.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy