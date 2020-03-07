Justin Bieber downsizes some tour dates due to coronovirus

Justin Bieber has downsized some venues on his tour due to the coronavirus.

The 26-year-old singer is set to embark on a 45-date stadium tour in support of his new album, Changes, this year, but Justin has been forced to move eight dates to arenas after the global virus affected ticket sales.

A source told Variety that it was a “hard decision” to scale down parts of the tour.

Some of the venues announced the changes on social media, with Bridgestone Arena in Nashville sharing: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Justin Bieber concert at Nissan Stadium is being relocated to Bridgestone Arena.

“If you have purchased tickets already, you will receive an email from Ticketmaster with your new tickets. @justinbieber #TheChangesTour.”

So far, dates in Glendale Arizona, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Columbus Ohio, Indianapolis, Washington DC and Detroit have all been affected.

TMZ reports that ticket sales had been strong before news of the coronavirus outbreak broke.

According to the website: “Prior to the news, ticket sales were hugely successful but then slowed in smaller markets.

“Justin’s team made the decision to relocate several tour stops to guarantee they could fill seats instead of performing to a half-empty stadium.”