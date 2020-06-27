Justin Bieber files $20 million lawsuit against women who accused him of sexual assault

International artiste, Justin Bieber has filed a $20 million defamation lawsuit against two women who accused him earlier this week of sexual assault.

The two women posted the allegations on their respective Twitter accounts.

A copy of the lawsuit obtained by CNN, showed one of the woman, listed as Jane Doe-2 in the suit and identified as “Kadi” on Twitter, claims Bieber assaulted her early on the morning of May 5, 2015 at a hotel in New York City.

I believe Danielle, I am a victim of sexual assault by Justin Bieber too — Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) pic.twitter.com/AA0Y72xE1sJune 21, 2020

The second woman, listed as Jane Doe-1 and identified as “Danielle” in the complaint, accused Bieber of assaulting her on March 10, 2014 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Austin, Texas. She has since deleted her tweets.

However, Bieber’s lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, calls the allegations “fabricated.”

Bieber has also taken to Twitter to deny the allegations.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber wrote in a tweet earlier this week. “However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.” he wrote.