Justin Bieber is falling more in love everyday

Justin Bieber is falling more in love everydaySaturday, August 17, 2019
|
Justin Bieber says he is falling “more in love” with his wife Hailey Baldwin every day in a post serenading the model.
The 25-year-old singer says he would be “lost” without the 22-year-old model and thinks she’s the “greatest thing” to ever happen in his life.
Sharing a selection of photos of Hailey to Instagram, he captioned the post: “I fall more in love with you every single day. You are the greatest thing that has ever happened to me. I would be lost without you. #wifeyappreciationday.”
One photo included the model posing in a leotard in bed for a photo shoot. Another included the star completely bare-faced.
Nine minutes after Justin posted the set, Hailey replied, “best friend”. The post comes a day after Hailey accidentally admitted she has access to her husband’s account in a comment she left on one of his manager Scooter Braun’s posts.
Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018.
