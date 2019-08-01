Justin Bieber: My wife is my best friend

Justin Bieber: My wife is my best friendThursday, August 01, 2019
|
Justin Bieber has praised his wife Hailey Bieber as his “best friend”, in a photo posted on Instagram.
The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a snap of himself and Hailey. Justin captioned the image: “Go best friend. That’s my best friend.”
The Sorry hitmaker is sporting a t-shirt from his Drew clothing line in the image, while 22-year-old Hailey rocks a necklace with the word “Bieber” on it.
Model Hailey also reposted the image to her Instagram Story, adding the caption “baby.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy