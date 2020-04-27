Justin Bieber using ‘prayer and meditation’ to help him through quarantine

Justin Bieber using ‘prayer and meditation’ to help him through quarantineMonday, April 27, 2020
|
Justin Bieber has been using “prayer and meditation” to help him through quarantine.
The I Don’t Care hitmaker has been trying to “stay physical and active” throughout the lockdown period to help boost his mood when he is “feeling low”.
He said: “Prayer and meditation. What’s helped me is that I work out a lot; stay physical and stay active. I pray and meditate, things like that. I write music, listen to music. Music is very powerful; it can really help you when you’re feeling low.”
And the 26-year-old singer—who is quarantining with his wife Hailey—is enjoying cooking “a little bit”. He added: “We’re cooking a little bit. We’re lucky we have a chef at home. Yeah, Hailey and I have been cooking a little bit. We cooked a penne pasta the other night, that was really good.”
And Justin wants to head to the Bahamas after lockdown to get some more sun. Speaking to Sirius XM on Instagram live, he shared: “I was thinking of going somewhere warm because we’re in Canada right now and it’s freezing. So I was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy